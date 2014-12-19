Whelan keen to extend contract with Stoke

The 30-year-old Republic of Ireland international is entering the final months of his current deal at Stoke, but wants to sit down with the club's hierarchy and thrash out a new contract beyond the end of the season.

Whelan has made close to 250 appearances since joining from Sheffield Wednesday in January 2008, helping Stoke clinch promotion and then become an established Premier League side.

Both manager Mark Hughes and the midfielder want to resolve Whelan's future, although no formal talks have yet to take place.

"I would definitely like to stay," Whelan told the Stoke Sentinel.

"I have always enjoyed coming in for training and pulling on the red and white jersey. That's no different now.

"I haven't actually sat down with the manager or anyone on the board, so where the stories have come from of late I'm not sure. They haven't come from me.

"If we can get something sorted out, it's not me wanting to leave. For as long as I still have a chance of playing I'll be doing all I can to spend the rest of my career here."