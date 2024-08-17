When can Premier League team news be revealed following rule change?

Team news will be available earlier than ever in the Premier League this season

The confirmation of team news is part of any football fan's matchday ritual.

Whether you're in the pub prematch when your side's starting XI or sat at home crossing your fingers that your FPL captain hasn't been dropped, fans know to head to social media exactly one hour before kick-off in order to see how the full matchday squad looks.

But as teams prepare for this weekend's big kick-off of the 2024/25 Premier League season, that's all changed. FourFourTwo takes a look at what's new.

VIDEO: EA FC 25 Upgrades: slip passes, dribbling, pass accuracy, professional fouls

What will team news be released from the start of the 2024/25 Premier League season?

Fans will now get extra notice for team news, as clubs will now publish their starting XI and subs' bench 75 minutes before kick-off.

That's 15 more minutes to fume over your incorrect fantasy football decisions, moan about your favourite player being dropped to the bench or get your first goalscorer bet on.

This rule change brings the Premier League in line with UEFA competitions and if you want to read the full details behind the change, head to Rule L.23 of the Premier League Handbook.

What other rule changes are coming into play this seasn?

Changes are coming to VAR (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is one of a handful of rule changes in the Premier League this season.

Teams can now have up to five substitutes warming up on the perimeter of the pitch at some time, up from the previous limit of three. This is being introduced because teams will now be able to make five substitutions at any time.

The multi-ball system is being sped up, with 'ball assistant' now able to return a ball directly to a player, rather than place it on a vacant cone.

There will be tweaks to stoppage time, as when a goal is scored, match officials will only add time on when the delay between the goal and resulting kick-off exceeds 30 seconds.

Finally, semi-automated offsides will be introduced, but not until after either the September or October international breaks as they get the technology ready.

