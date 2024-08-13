The Newcastle United 2024/25 away kit has been released, and it looks just like their best shirt ever

The Newcastle United 2024/25 away kit is out, and Adidas have taken inspiration from an iconic shirt they manufactured 30 years ago.

Returning to the German brand was already met with great optimism, while the release of their home kit came with much fanfare. But now, Newcastle's away kit is out - trumping just about every other Premier League club in the process.

Magpies fans might enjoy games on the road a lot more this season when witnessing their side playing in a remake of an iconic number.

The Newcastle United 2024/25 away kit looks just like a fan-favourite from 30 years ago

Adidas Newcastle United 2024/25 away kit (Image credit: Adidas)

With burgundy and navy hoops, the new away kit takes clear inspiration from what Newcastle wore during the 1995/96 season, which is widely regarded as one of the best kits of all time and is certainly a fan-favourite.

The hoops are a lot thicker than the shirt released nearly 30 years ago, though, updated to house the logo, crest and 'Sela' sponsor.

BUY THE SHIRT (Image credit: Adidas) SHOP ADIDAS KITS Buy this shirt from Adidas.co.uk

Interestingly, Adidas have opted for a monochrome white version of the Newcastle crest, keeping a consistent theme throughout the accents of the new kit. Innovated and updaed for the modern day, it's undeniable that this has all the hallmarks of a brilliant away kit.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas)

SEE THE HOME (Image credit: Adidas) PREMIER LEAGUE 2024/25 KITS Newcastle 2024/25 home kit

Eddie Howe said: “Adidas have done an amazing job with our kits, and I’m sure the new away kit will be hugely popular with players and supporters everywhere.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“This is an iconic club built on history and the 1995/96 team was one of our most entertaining ever. I’m sure our supporters will appreciate the nod to that era and will look forward to seeing our teams wearing it on the road.”

Buy the shirt

(Image credit: Adidas)

Adidas Newcastle United 2024/25 away kit Reviving one of their greatest-ever kits Our expert review: Specifications Colour: Burgundy/Navy/White Sizes available: XS-3XL Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + The return of burgundy and navy hoops + Monochromatic crest Reasons to avoid - Hoops could be slightly too thick - Navy shorts rather than white, as seen in 1995/96

More Premier League kit drops

Clubs across the Premier League have released their 2024/25 kits - and we've got everything you need to know about them.

Arsenal's Adidas home kit is equally just as nice as Aston Villa's, while Nike have pushed the boat out for Liverpool's new threads - but that's not to say it doesn't work.

Chelsea, though, have a truly horrible kit for the new season...