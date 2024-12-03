When is the draw for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup taking place?

Like it or loathe it, the FIFA Club World Cup is about become a major event in the football calendar.

Normally a seven team affair squeezed into the mid-point of the season, it will become a different beast, with 32 teams competing over four-and-a-half weeks in June and July, to become club world champions and win a brand new trophy.

The likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan are all involved, as well as Inter Miami (with a certain Lionel Messi), River Plate and Boca Juniors. The 32 qualifiers will be split into eight groups of four, with a knockout stage following. But when do we learn who is meeting who is the group stage?

When is the draw for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

Gianni Infantino has expanded the Club World Cup (Image credit: Nick Potts)

The 32 sides will discover their fate on Thursday, December 5, when the draw takes place in Miami, Florida.

FIFA have said the ceremony is set for 1pm local time, which means in the UK we're expecting a start time of 6pm.

Manchester City will be involved after winning the Champions League in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Each team will be drawn out into one of the eight groups and learn who will be their initial three opponents. Miami is hosting the draw as it is one of the twelve venues set to stage matches.

The top two sides from each group progress to the Round of 16. As with an international FIFA World Cup, teams will be able to plot their route to the final following the group stage, with the knockout stage seeded.

Which English clubs have qualified for the 2025 Club World Cup?

As winners of the 2020-21 Champions League, Chelsea have qualified for the competition, one of of 12 representatives from UEFA. Manchester City also have a place after winning the 2022-23 Champions League against Inter Milan.

South America (CONMEBOL) have six slots, including the past four winners of the Copa Libertadores. That meant that Botafogo who lifted the trophy at the weekend after a 3-1 win over Atletico Mineiro secured the final qualification spot.

Where can I watch the FIFA Club World Cup draw?

The draw beamed around the globe live via FIFA.com, FIFA+ and supporting channels.