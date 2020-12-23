Where can supporters still attend live sports events from Boxing Day?
By PA Staff
The Government reviewed the regionalised tier system to combat the spread of coronavirus on Wednesday, with more than 40 percent of England’s population set to be in lockdown from Boxing Day.
Some sports venues however have remained in tier two of coronavirus restrictions and can welcome up to 2,000 fans.
Here, the PA news agency looks at which venues will still be able to admit fans after the latest announcement.
Premier League
Everton
Liverpool
Championship
Bournemouth
League One
Plymouth
Shrewsbury
League Two
Barrow
Carlisle
Exeter
Harrogate
Tranmere
Women’s Super League
Bristol City (play home games in Bath which has remained in tier two)
Everton
Gallagher Premiership rugby
Bath
Exeter
Worcester
Horse Racing
Carlisle
Cartmel
Catterick
Exeter
Haydock
Hereford (moving to tier two on Boxing Day)
Ludlow
Newton Abbot
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.