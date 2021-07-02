Who are the BBC commentators for Belgium vs Italy at Euro 2020?

Belgium take on Italy in the second Euro 2020 quarter-final tonight – but who's on commentary duty for the BBC?

The main commentator for the game in Munich is Steve Bower, and he's joined by co-commentator Martin Keown.

Steve Bower is a regular on Match of the Day and has been to big tournaments with the BBC since 2010. He can also be heard on BT Sport covering the Europa League, Serie A, and the Bundesliga.

A member of Arsenal’s Invincibles side, Martin Keown is a former England international defender and regular co-commentator on both BBC and BT Sport. Keown retired in 2005 with 43 appearances for England.