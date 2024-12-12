Who is Marc Skinner? All you need to know about the Manchester United Women manager
Marc Skinner led Manchester United to their first Women's FA Cup earlier this year...
Manchester United women’s team was only relaunched in 2018, but they are already one of the most competitive teams in the WSL.
United have finished as runners-up in the WSL, played Champions League football and last year, for the first time, won the Women’s FA Cup at Wembley.
The man in the dugout during those achievements has been Marc Skinner, who has managed women’s teams on both sides of the Atlantic. But who is Marc Skinner and how did he become the manager to lead Manchester United women to a first major trophy?
Marc Skinner: His career so far
Skinner may have been in charge at Manchester United for over three years, but it was Birmingham City who gave him his first opportunity in the professional game.
The Brummy native was given an opportunity to work at the Blues after working as an academy manager at Solihull College & University.
After working as first-team goalkeeper coach, he was promoted to the role of head coach back in 2016 ahead of the WSL Spring Series, leading the Blues to a respectable seventh place finish and an FA Cup final appearance.
The following season saw Birmingham improve to finish in fifth place, but that saw Skinner headhunted by NWSL franchise Orlando Pride.
As with many English coaches in the women’s game, Skinner’s American experience would be key to his development as a coach.
However, it didn't start perfectly. His first season would prove challenging, with the Pride, unable to win any of their first nine games and eventually finishing bottom of the table.
But Skinner was able to turn the tide in 2021, leading the Pride to a seven-game unbeaten run at the start of the season, the longest in club history at the time.
Despite the strong start to the year, Skinner’s head was turned in July when he agreed terms with Manchester United to become the Red Devils head coach, replacing Casey Stoney who had won promotion to the WSL.
Skinner had a positive impact at United, matching the fourth place finish from the year before his arrival in his first season, before an unexpected title charge in 2022-23. Skinner’s side thrilled neutrals with an attacking style, spearheaded by Ella Toone, Alessia Russo and Leah Galton.
Eventually they only narrowly lost out to Chelsea on the final day of the season, two defeats in the head-to-head matches against the Blues that year proving costly.
A week before the league season ended, Chelsea also proved United’s nemesis in the Women’s FA Cup final, Sam Kerr’s goal deciding a tight final after United had a goal ruled out in the first half.
But 12 months later Skinner, despite facing criticism from some sections of the United support - over perceived underachievement and selection choices - managed to lead his team back to the Wembley showpiece final.
This time it ended in glory, England star Ella Toone scoring a brilliant goal as United eased to a 4-0 win over Tottenham and securing their first major trophy.
