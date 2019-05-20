Who will replace Vincent Kompany as Manchester City captain?

Manchester City need a new captain as Vincent Kompany brings to a close 11 memorable years with the club.

There is no shortage of internal candidates given the number of players who have worn the armband during the defender’s recent injury woes, but finding one whose credentials stand out above all the others is not so easy.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at who might get a new spot in the training ground car park next season.

The old guard

He was here the first day I came to the club. He’s been here and he will be here forever. Good luck, captain! #Legendpic.twitter.com/xPBK13mAbu— David Silva (@21LVA) May 19, 2019

Two players stand out among Pep Guardiola’s existing dressing room leadership group – David Silva and Fernandinho. Silva is elevated to the status of City’s longest-serving player following Kompany’s departure and, as the vice-captain, could be a natural fit to become skipper as he goes into his 10th season at the Etihad. Fernandinho was so often the man to get the armband when Kompany was sidelined with injury and would have another strong claim. The problem both men face is that time is against them. Silva is 33 and Fernandinho 34, with both seeing their playing time wane this season and likely to fall further again next time around.

Familiar faces

Playing for about 10 years with this man for club and country. And what an privilege it’s been. Big player, Big personality and big leader. Learned a lot from you. Wishing you all the best for the future. Btw picking you up at 2 pm today💯🤷🏼‍♂️🍾 pic.twitter.com/Upfyo4aZfD— Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) May 19, 2019

The other names in that leadership unit – Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero – have a little more time on their side, particularly the 27-year-old De Bruyne. Could it be one Belgian for another? The playmaker has had a season ravaged by injury this year but assuming he can stay fit next campaign would surely be one of the first names of Guardiola’s teamsheet and a popular choice both with fans and team-mates alike. An online poll by the Manchester Evening News found that De Bruyne would be the first choice of 48 per cent of fans.

Next in line

Could Bernardo Silva be the man to replace Vincent Kompany after a brilliant season for City? (Nick Potts/PA)

Raheem Sterling, who continues to impress on and off the field, finished the 7-0 Champions League win over Schalke with the armband after Silva was substituted, while centre-back John Stones would be another candidate assuming he can re-establish himself as a regular with Kompany gone. The outgoing skipper has himself pointed to Bernardo Silva as future captaincy material if he can find the right balance between his emerging role as a leader and his status as one of the dressing-room jokers.

New blood

Matthijs De Ligt has captained Ajax as a teenager (Nick Potts/PA)

City are expected to look to the transfer market for new centre-halves with Kompany gone and Nicolas Otamendi linked with a move away. City would face a fight to land Matthijs De Ligt but should they get him, they would have a player who has captained Ajax to the Eredivisie title and the Champions League semi-finals at the age of 19. Leicester’s Harry Maguire, another player to be linked, has been tipped as a future England captain.