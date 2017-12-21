The whole world is smitten - Xavi lauds Guardiola's City

"The whole world is smitten" with Pep Guardiola's all-conquering Manchester City side, according to Barcelona legend Xavi.

City head into Saturday's visit of Bournemouth boasting an 11-point lead atop the Premier League, fierce rivals Manchester United their closest challengers.

Guardiola's men were celebrating again on Tuesday as a penalty shoot-out success over Leicester City secured a place in the EFL Cup semi-finals, where they will take on Bristol City, shock winners over United in the last eight.

The former Barca boss dismissed talk of a potential quadruple earlier this week but one of his former pupils believes even fans of the Red Devils would begrudgingly admire the displays being produced across Manchester.

"City are the most in-form side in Europe," Xavi told Catalunya Radio.

"Pep found the formula for how he wanted to play. It's an obsession with his ideas, very methodical, and the players are doing well.

"The players touch the ball between 70 and 90 times. They will all tell you now that they are really enjoying themselves. The whole world is smitten.

"His DNA is that of Barca. He is brilliant, unique, an esteemed coach. He can get his message across, he has personality."