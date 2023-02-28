Why a Jude Bellingham transfer is ‘almost essential’ for Liverpool

Jude Bellingham signing for Liverpool has been described as an imperative move for the Reds to make in the summer, with Jurgen Klopp looking to revitalise an ageing and tiring midfield.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is currently one of the most sought after players in Europe, with clubs such as Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool all interested in acquiring his services ahead of the next campaign.

And, while Liverpool have underwhelmed this season, Matt Ladson, editor of This Is Anfield, believes that Bellingham is still a realistic target for Liverpool in the summer.

“Bellingham is almost essential for Liverpool now, given that the club seemingly forfeited signing another midfielder in order to wait for him,” Matt Ladson told FourFourTwo.

“There’s massive concern about that [£130m price tag]. But the chances must be good, at the very least; otherwise, the club risk looking ridiculous if they don’t get him. All the talk suggests Bellingham is interested and would like the story of playing for Liverpool. He’d fit perfectly on the right of a midfield three and bring some much-needed goal threat from midfield. Energy, too.

“He seemed to spend time with Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold at the World Cup. That might help – he could play alongside Trent for the next decade, and have Henderson as his mentor. He’d probably end up becoming the captain.”

Still only 19, Bellingham has already captained Dortmund on four occasions this season - twice in the Bundesliga, and twice in the Champions League. As Ladson suggests, he is already displaying the qualities of a future club captain.

Bellingham would also slot right into Klopp's heavy-metal style of football, his pressing and physical attributes complimented by his incredible technique and technical quality.

With 32-year-old, Jordan Henderson ageing, Fabinho and Thiago out of form and Naby Keita lacking that real quality Liverpool need, Bellingham could add an essential boost to this Liverpool team.

Propelling them back to the top of the Premier League, Bellingham would also help the club fight for honours in the same fashion as they have done for the past half-decade.

He will certainly have plenty of Europe's elite clamouring for his signature, but with his contract at Dortmund expiring in 2025, he could opt to stay in Germany for a little while longer.