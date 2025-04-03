Arsenal's Hale End academy has produced some of the finest footballing exports of the 21st century.

Bukayo Saka, Cesc Fabregas, Tony Adams and Jack Wilshere have all come through the youth system with the Gunners but not many have yielded high praise like one promising star born in Watford

Having left the club and now trying to rebuild his career in Spain following a transfer away, what has gone wrong for the 21-year-old after promising so much during his early years?

Ex-Arsenal starlet now STRUGGLING in Spain after 2024 transfer

Mikel Arteta allowed the youngster to leave the club last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Loan spells in the Championship brought varying levels of success, especially given one side had a ready-made chant made up for the Arsenal loanee during his time at the club.

But after making just two senior appearances for the club, a move to Spain was sanctioned where he has made just two first-team starts this season and things are beginning to look quite bleak.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is enduring a difficult season at the Emirates (Image credit: Getty Images)

The player in question is of course Charlie Patino, who moved to Deportivo La Coruna in August 2024. Three appearances have followed this season with his adaption not going quite to plan in Spain's second tier.

“I’m still very young, now I want to show what I can do here,” Patino told The Guardian when he first moved abroad.

“I’ve been watching, analysing. This is my game: pass and move, drive, create. Simple. Effective. Brilliant basics.

"Don’t over-complicate but play with intent. I’m new; when I get my chance, I’m going to take it. It’s patience, timing. Wait, be ready.”

Charlie Patino has struggled to find his feet so far in Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Patino is still very young and just because he hasn't instantly found his feet with Deportivo does not mean his career is doomed. We are excited to see him develop further in years to come.

Arsenal are back in Premier League action on Saturday as they travel to Goodison Park to face Everton.