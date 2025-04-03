Why Arsenal wonderkid hailed as greatest-ever is struggling in Spain's second tier

By published

The Arsenal starlet has played just four times so far this season

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of the 21-year-old
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of the 21-year-old (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal's Hale End academy has produced some of the finest footballing exports of the 21st century.

Bukayo Saka, Cesc Fabregas, Tony Adams and Jack Wilshere have all come through the youth system with the Gunners but not many have yielded high praise like one promising star born in Watford

Having left the club and now trying to rebuild his career in Spain following a transfer away, what has gone wrong for the 21-year-old after promising so much during his early years?

Ex-Arsenal starlet now STRUGGLING in Spain after 2024 transfer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been lambasted for failing to sign a striker in January

Mikel Arteta allowed the youngster to leave the club last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Loan spells in the Championship brought varying levels of success, especially given one side had a ready-made chant made up for the Arsenal loanee during his time at the club.

But after making just two senior appearances for the club, a move to Spain was sanctioned where he has made just two first-team starts this season and things are beginning to look quite bleak.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been hamstrung by injuries

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is enduring a difficult season at the Emirates (Image credit: Getty Images)

The player in question is of course Charlie Patino, who moved to Deportivo La Coruna in August 2024. Three appearances have followed this season with his adaption not going quite to plan in Spain's second tier.

“I’m still very young, now I want to show what I can do here,” Patino told The Guardian when he first moved abroad.

“I’ve been watching, analysing. This is my game: pass and move, drive, create. Simple. Effective. Brilliant basics.

"Don’t over-complicate but play with intent. I’m new; when I get my chance, I’m going to take it. It’s patience, timing. Wait, be ready.”

Charlie Patino has struggled to find his feet so far in Spain

Charlie Patino has struggled to find his feet so far in Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Patino is still very young and just because he hasn't instantly found his feet with Deportivo does not mean his career is doomed. We are excited to see him develop further in years to come.

Arsenal are back in Premier League action on Saturday as they travel to Goodison Park to face Everton.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.

More about stories
WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Liverpool&#039;s Dominik Szoboszlai talks to Arne Slot during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux on September 28, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Liverpool lining up move for European wonderkid that could have ramifications for Dominik Szoboszlai: report

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been hamstrung by injuries

Arsenal report: New director has first TWO signings agreed
WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Liverpool&#039;s Dominik Szoboszlai talks to Arne Slot during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux on September 28, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Liverpool lining up move for European wonderkid that could have ramifications for Dominik Szoboszlai: report

See more latest
Most Popular
WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Liverpool&#039;s Dominik Szoboszlai talks to Arne Slot during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux on September 28, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images)
Liverpool lining up move for European wonderkid that could have ramifications for Dominik Szoboszlai: report
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been hamstrung by injuries
Arsenal report: New director has first TWO signings agreed
Gary Lineker has an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo
‘It felt like the right time to leave Match of the Day, but I liked the idea of finishing at a tournament – mainly as I want my last words to be “England have won the World Cup”’ Gary Lineker reveals why he’s staying with the BBC for one more year
Arda Kardzhali and Petko Ganchev
Bulgarian 'legend' wrongly announced as dead invited back to club as special guest
Dan Crowley
MK Dons midfielder Dan Crowley chosen as our League Two player of the season: ‘When Arsene Wenger tells you he wants you to join Arsenal, it’s hard to turn him down’
Spain are the current holders of the Women&#039;s World Cup after winning the competition in 2023
UK given huge boost in World Cup bid
Richard Kone
Wycombe Wanderers forward Richard Kone named as our League One player of the season: ‘Even as I was signing the contract to join the club, I was like “I’m going to wake up soon!”’
Jules Breach column
JULES BREACH: There won't be a dry eye in the house when Everton bid farewell to Goodison Park... but the future looks bright at their new state-of-the-art stadium
Thomas Muller holds the Champions League trophy after Bayern Munich&#039;s win in the 2013 final.
Thomas Muller 'confirmed' to leave Bayern Munich: report
Borja Sainz
Norwich City’s Borja Sainz voted best player in EFL in FourFourTwo’s annual fan poll – Wycombe Wanderers striker Richard Kone wins League One award, Dan Crowley of MK Dons named best in League Two