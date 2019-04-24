Why Everton are hoping that Chelsea's transfer ban is lifted

Zouma is a top target for Everton after impressing the Toffees' staff and bonding well with their players, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Marco Silva is a reportedly a huge fan of the Frenchman and sees his partnership with Michael Keane as a defensive base to build upon as Everton look towards putting pressure on the top six next season.

Everton captain Phil Jagielka has also been very happy with Zouma.

“He's been brilliant,” said the long-serving stopper. “He's come and wanted to play more games. He had a bad injury a few years ago and so for his own career and development that's what he wants.

“He's been brilliant, and the situation with Chelsea will probably play some part with where he is next season, but we'll have to wait and go from there.”

Everton will have to wait for FIFA's decision whether or not to delay Chelsea's transfer ban.

With the Blues unable to sign players as it stands, Everton will struggle to convince the west Londoners to relinquish a valuable – and increasingly useful – defensive asset.

One thing is clear, though: Zouma wants regular football.

"Where I will be is where I know I have a chance to play,” the defender said.

“If it's here or somewhere else - I don't know where - I just want to enjoy myself and to keep playing.”

