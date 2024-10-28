Why Real Madrid have cancelled Ballon d'Or trip despite having tickets booked

Vinicius Jr was one of the favourites for the award

Real Madrid will reportedly not be at Monday evening's Ballon d'Or awards show after pulling out at the last minute.

The reigning Champions League and La Liga holders are nominated for best club, while Carlo Ancelotti is up for the newly-created best coach award, while Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham have both been rated among the favourites for the men's award for months.

But rumours sparked by a supposed leaked list of the results of the men's Ballon d'Or are claimed to angered Real Madrid amid claims that Manchester City's Rodri is set to beat Vinicius Jr to the prestigious gong.

More details on Real Madrid's Ballon d'Or snub

Carlo Ancelotti is up for best coach (Image credit: Alamy)

Spanish outlet Marca claim that event co-organisers France Football were unaware of Real Madrid's decision not to attend until they themselves broke the news. Real Madrid had previously confirmed that they would send 50 guests to the big gala show in Paris.

Marca added on Monday afternoon: "The organisation has still not heard from Madrid, although it is clear that the move by the club has greatly disrupted the plans for organising an event of such magnitude."

Manchester City's Rodri is reported to be Vinicius Jr's main competition for the award (Image credit: Alamy)

The report adds that in previous years, the Ballon d'Or nominees would already know weeks in advance of the awards show whether they had won or not, as they would be invited to attend an interview and photo shoot well in advance.

That has apparently not been the case this year, with UEFA taking on co-organisational duties for the first time. The organisers have instead gone to great pains to protect the results of the show before the event.

Clubs are said to have been warned that this would be the case, but Real evidently feel they know something they shouldn't.

RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins tweeted: "Vinicius Jr.'s entourage is now convinced that he will not be named Ballon d'Or. Everyone in Madrid has this feeling."

That was soon followed up by another tweet: "Real Madrid's directors are furious. They are certain that Vini Jr will not win the Ballon d'Or. Real's delegation remains in Spain. The trip to Paris is cancelled."

At this stage we're unsure whether it would be funnier if Vinicius Jr actually won it or not.