Wigan accept two offers for defender Ramis

Spanish defender Ramis is reported to have held talks with the Welsh outfit and looks set to return to the Premier League.

Crystal Palace have also been linked with a move for the centre-back and Rosler confirmed that Wigan's valuation of the 29-year-old has been met.

The German said: "There have been a couple of clubs who met the asking price and we gave Ivan permission to talk to them, that's all I can say,

"One is well documented. One is Cardiff."

Ramis joined Wigan from Mallorca in August 2012 and made 16 appearances in the Premier League last season as the club were relegated to the Championship.

He has made only seven outings in the second tier, having been hampered by injuries.