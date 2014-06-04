Wigan agree deal for Partick's Taylor-Sinclair

The Championship club have made the full-back their second signing of the close-season, bringing the out-of-contract Taylor-Sinclair in on a three-year deal.

Taylor-Sinclair follows former Cardiff City left-back Andrew Taylor in moving to the DW Stadium in recent weeks as Wigan bolster their squad ahead of next season.

And the 23-year-old, who made over 100 appearances for Partick Thistle in his time with the Scottish Premiership club, is relishing taking what he feels is the next step in his career.

He told Wigan's official website: "When the opportunity to come to Wigan came up, I was very interested, and I feel this is the next step in my career.

"I want to meet up with everyone now, get working and prove to the gaffer that he has made a good choice."

The deal will be completed when the international transfer window opens on June 10.