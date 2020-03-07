Wigan held to goalless draw by Luton

Relegation-threatened Wigan and Luton played out a drab 0-0 Sky Bet Championship draw at the DW Stadium that was devoid of any kind of excitement or entertainment.

Despite coming into the game as the form team in the Championship over the last eight matches, Wigan looked uncharacteristically shaky in the opening quarter.

The highlight was Kieffer Moore’s cross almost finding Gavin Massey, who would have had a tap-in, only for Sonny Bradley to get the ball clear.

A lovely turn and pass from Gary Roberts almost played in Jamal Lowe, but the forward was crowded out.

Leon Balogun then headed over from a Roberts corner, but Wigan were struggling to land anything on a Luton side who, despite being bottom of the division, were in fine form themselves.

Indeed, on one of their first forays forward, the visitors had a massive shout for a penalty, when a free-kick was lofted in towards the far post.

Bradley was either unable or prevented from getting his head to the ball by a Wigan defender, and half a dozen Hatters surrounded referee Gavin Ward in the hope of a spot-kick.

However, the official was unmoved, and Wigan breathed again.

The home side were forced into a change just before the break when Roberts limped off, to be replaced by Anthony Pilkington.

And Wigan’s struggle to get into their rhythm continued into the second period, with Luton visibly growing in confidence as they sensed there could well be something here for them.

A long ball from the back was flicked on and it took an absolutely inch-perfect lunge from Cedric Kipre to prevent Harry Cornick going clean through on goal.

There was almost a carbon copy moments later, when Balogun misjudged a bouncing ball, which appeared to open the door for James Collins.

Balogun managed to get back to ease Collins off the ball with his shoulder, with Luton screaming for a foul and a possible red card.

However, the offside flag up on the far side saved the official from making a potentially match-changing decision.

Wigan threw on Michael Jacobs and Joe Garner for the closing stages, and the latter at least got a header on target from Kal Naismith’s cross, but it was an easy save for Simon Sluga.

The Luton goalkeeper saved his best stop for the second of four added minutes, sticking out a strong left arm to prevent Jacobs’ shot flying into the corner of the net.