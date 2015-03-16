Wigan loan Liverpool youngster Sinclair

Sinclair – who could make his debut against Watford on Tuesday - is the second Liverpool player to move to the DW Stadium this season, with Sheyi Ojo already working under manager Malky Mackay.

With Wigan six points from safety and one of the lowest scoring sides in the division, Mackay is hoping striker Sinclair – who has scored 22 goals for Liverpool's youth teams this season – can fire them out of the bottom three.

"We [Mackay and Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers] had a long chat about Jerome and we both feel that this is a positive step for him to make in his career, which will hopefully benefit both clubs," the Scot told Wigan's official website.

"We have to thank Liverpool for allowing him to come to Wigan, but they have seen how well Sheyi is progressing and that we are a club who will nurture a young player with potential.

"We are all hopeful he can make a good contribution during his time here."