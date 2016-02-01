Wiggins returns for fourth Bournemouth spell

AFC Bournemouth have signed Rhoys Wiggins for the fourth time after agreeing an undisclosed fee with Sheffield Wednesday.

The 28-year-old full-back has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Eddie Howe's Premier League newcomers.

Wiggins has previously spent two loan spells at the Vitality Stadium and completed a permanent switch in 2010.

After one season with the club he departed for Charlton Athletic and made over 100 appearances prior to moving to Wednesday at the start of the current campaign.

He has struggled to break into the first team at Hillsborough, though, and will hope to revive his fortunes with Bournemouth.

"I was surprised by the interest, but Eddie Howe's a good manager and he knows what I'm capable of and how he sees me fitting into the style," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"Looking at it, people will be surprised by the move, but hopefully I can do the business on the pitch and answer some of those questions."