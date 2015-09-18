Wijnaldum unhappy with Newcastle's attacking struggles

Georginio Wijnaldum has challenged his Newcastle United team-mates to improve their attacking impetus if they are to turn around their dismal start to the season.

Following Monday's defeat at West Ham, Steve McClaren's side sit bottom of the Premier League, having taken just two points from five outings despite making a number of big-money close-season signings.

Newcastle have not scored since their opening-day draw against Southampton, with Wijnaldum the last man to find the target.

"It seems like a long time ago [that we scored], because it was a long time ago," the Netherlands international told the Newcastle Evening Chronicle.

"We have to fight hard and make more goals and chances. If we don't start doing this we can't win games.

"In the final third we know we have to create more because two goals in five games is not a lot.

"We created a few [chances on Monday], but compared to previous games we know we need to create more. We didn't score and from the first half that is the only thing we were disappointed about.

"The second half was not good overall. We began the second half by conceding a goal. After that we didn't do enough to fix it."

Reports have suggested McClaren could reshuffle his line-up for Saturday's visit of Watford - as the former England manager seeks to kick-start his debut season with Newcastle.

"We have to go back to the way we were playing," Wijnaldum added.

"It was an off day [against West Ham]. The good thing with the Premier League is that there are so many games.

"You can quickly show how good you are."