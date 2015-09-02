Wijnaldum urges patience with new-look Newcastle

Newcastle United midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum knows Steve McClaren's men will need time to gel after a busy transfer window on Tyneside.

Wijnaldum was one of five new arrivals at St James' Park, with striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, centre-back Chancel Mbemba, winger Florian Thauvin and young forward Ivan Toney also coming in as Newcastle aim to improve on last season's dismal 15th-placed Premier League finish.

Despite their heavy investment in the transfer market, Newcastle sit second bottom of the table after four games with just two points having opened the new campaign against Southampton, Swansea City, Manchester United and Arsenal.

But Netherlands international Wijnaldum is upbeat over Newcastle's prospects.

"We have good players but now we must make sure we show we are a good team," Wijnaldum told the Newcastle Evening Chronicle.

"When a lot of players come to a club it can be difficult to gel because you don't know each other properly.

"However, we are going train hard to make sure we do know each other. Then we can be a big team going forward.

"We are focused on everything.

"You have to have confidence going forward and feel you can win a trophy. We have that chance here."