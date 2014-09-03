Wilkins appointed Jordan's new head coach

Former England midfielder Wilkins has vast experience largely as an assistant manager and coach since his playing days came to an end, but also spent spells in charge of QPR and Fulham.

The 57-year-old will now get his first experience of coaching at international level, with former Arsenal and Republic of Ireland striker Stapleton named as his number two.

A statement on the Jordan Football Association's official website said: "Jordan Football Association (JFA) has named Raymond Wilkins (Ray Wilkins) as the new Jordanian National Team Head Coach and Frank Stapleton as his assistant, while retaining the services of the current coaching staff that is consisted of Ahmad Abdul Qader, Anzor Hina, Waleed Michael and Manuel Barriounuevo.

"The decision was taken under the guidance of JFA President HRH Prince Ali Bin Al-Hussein, who was trusted by the JFA Executive Board to choose the suitable candidate for the Jordan National Team's coaching post due to his great vision in leading Jordanian Football towards success since he was first elected as President of Jordan Football Association in February 1999.

"The newly appointed head coach will take on the duties of the national team after they come back from their friendly encounters against Uzbekistan on September 4th 2014, and China on September 9th 2014."