Wilkins: Torres has no future at Chelsea

The Spain striker has fallen some way short of the level of consistency that made him so revered at Liverpool since his January 2011 move from Merseyside to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho criticised Torres' work rate following Wednesday's 3-1 UEFA Champions League defeat at Paris Saint-Germain.

And Wilkins believes that the 30-year-old – who has scored 43 goals in 164 appearances for the London club – is on borrowed time at Chelsea.

"Torres has no future at Chelsea," Wilkins told talkSPORT.

"I think he has seen his time out there.

"He moved from a Liverpool side where he was so successful as an individual to Chelsea, where the style of play is so different.

"He needs the space in behind people in which to run.

"He needs to make those runs though. He needs to make the players find him.

"Sometimes it is down to the individual. He needs to try and make something happen."