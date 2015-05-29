Wilkinson and Sorensen leave Stoke

Long-serving duo Andy Wilkinson and Thomas Sorensen have seen their Stoke City careers come to an end after being released by the Premier League club along with Wilson Palacios.

Wilkinson has made 194 appearances for the Britannia Stadium outfit, having made his debut in 2001, but will not have his contract renewed.

Veteran goalkeeper Sorensen will also depart after making 129 appearances over seven years.

Palacios - who arrived from Tottenham in 2011 - came close to joining Qatar Sports Club prior to the start of the season but saw a move scuppered by a failed medical.

The Honduras international is now free to find another club after making just 53 appearances in almost four years at the Britannia.