Wilkinson cleared to play in Premier League opener
Stoke City defender Andy Wilkinson will be allowed to feature in the club's opening Premier League fixture with Liverpool this season.
The 28-year-old received a red card in the closing stages of Stoke's 1-0 pre-season victory over FC Dallas on Saturday.
Manager Mark Hughes believed he would serve his suspension in the Premier League.
But he will instead miss Stoke's final US pre-season tour game against Philadelphia Union on Tuesday.
"Stoke City can confirm that defender Andy Wilkinson will serve an immediate one-match suspension following his dismissal in Saturday's 1-0 pre-season friendly victory against FC Dallas," a statement on the club's website read.
"The news, which has been confirmed by the Football Association, ensures that Wilkinson is available for selection for the 2013-14 curtain raiser against Liverpool at Anfield."
Wilkinson featured on 24 occasions in all competitions last season as Stoke secured a 13th-place finish in the Premier League.
