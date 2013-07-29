Wilkinson cleared to play in Premier League opener

The 28-year-old received a red card in the closing stages of Stoke's 1-0 pre-season victory over FC Dallas on Saturday.

Manager Mark Hughes believed he would serve his suspension in the Premier League.

But he will instead miss Stoke's final US pre-season tour game against Philadelphia Union on Tuesday.

"Stoke City can confirm that defender Andy Wilkinson will serve an immediate one-match suspension following his dismissal in Saturday's 1-0 pre-season friendly victory against FC Dallas," a statement on the club's website read.

"The news, which has been confirmed by the Football Association, ensures that Wilkinson is available for selection for the 2013-14 curtain raiser against Liverpool at Anfield."

Wilkinson featured on 24 occasions in all competitions last season as Stoke secured a 13th-place finish in the Premier League.