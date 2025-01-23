'Will Ferrell came in and we were cracking up - we are quite used to it now with some A-list movie stars being at the game': Wrexham goalkeeper lifts lid on Hollywood visit to the Racecourse

A-list celebrities are commonplace at Wrexham now, where Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have brought with them glamour off the pitch as well as success on it.

While refreshingly self-effacing and lacking the kind of egos you might expect of such high-profile actors, Reynolds and McElhenney’s involvement with Wrexham has added an extra element of interest - even among American actors.

Channing Tatum, Hugh Jackman, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Kit Harington and Blake Lively have all been spotted at the Racecourse.

Will Ferrell's physio room appearance

Will Ferrell is a minority shareholder in Leeds United

Perhaps the most popular visitor to the Racecourse among the players, though, was Will Ferrell, who attended Wrexham’s 3-1 win over Wealdstone in the National League in February 2023.

The star of Elf and Anchorman was allowed into the home dressing room before the game, too, and his appearance delighted one player in particular: veteran goalkeeper Mark Howard.

Ryan Reynolds has attracted some big Hollywood names to the Racecourse (Image credit: Peter Byrne)

“I’ve watched Ryan’s films,” Howard said in an interview with OLBG . “I had done that though before I joined Wrexham as I'm a big film buff. You watch Deadpool, these hugely popular films, but you don’t see him as this Hollywood superstar.

“There’s been a few famous faces I’ve met. Actors Charlie Day and Will Ferrell have come in.

"To meet Will was amazing. I remember myself and teammate Elliott Lee were in the physio room having some treatment and Will came in and we were soon cracking up. He’s so funny.

“Hugh Jackman also came in. We are quite used to it now with some A-list movie stars being at the game. At our away games we get rival fans or players asking if the owners are coming.”

It remains to be seen which famous actors will be next to catch a game at the Racecourse, but the demand is clearly there.

And if Wrexham continue to win matches with unerring consistency at home - no team in the EFL or Premier League has a better home record than the Red Dragons - Reynolds and McElhenney will likely be getting more requests from their Hollywood friends for the hottest ticket in town.