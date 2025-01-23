Revealed: Wrexham's incredible stat that beats EVERY Premier League club

Wrexham have adapted seamlessly to life in League One, immediately challenging for automatic promotion following their rapid ascent from the National League to the third tier.

Owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have outlined their ambitions to take the Welsh club to the Premier League, and things are going well almost four years into their tenure.

The Red Dragons remain in contention for a top-two finish in League One, despite a disappointing 2-1 defeat against local rivals Shrewsbury. All eyes will be on a Hollywood clash with league leaders Birmingham at the Racecourse on Thursday night.

Wrexham's home comforts

Wrexham are unstoppable at the Racecourse (Image credit: Getty Images)

And Wrexham, despite not having the wealth of their former Premier League opposition, might feel confident of a win. No team in the EFL or the Premier League has a better home record since the start of the 2022-23 season.

According to data from OLBG, Wrexham have a win percentage of 85 per cent during that time, winning 51 of 60 games at the Racecourse. That is a better success rate than both Manchester City (77.1 per cent), Arsenal (73.5 per cent) and Liverpool (72.9 per cent).

Paul Mullin has been Wrexham's talisman since joining in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It equates to a remarkable 2.65 points per game, and Phil Parkinson’s side also lead the way for goals per game at home (2.65), netting 164 times across 60 games.

Winning at the Racecourse has become a monumental task for away teams. Only three teams have managed it in league football since the start of 2022/23 - MK Dons, Tranmere and Bradford - and Wrexham have not tasted defeat on home soil since March last year.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Birmingham’s expensively-assembled squad will have a job on their hands, then, as they make the trip to North Wales. They will be fully aware that Wrexham have not lost in 95 per cent of their home matches over the last two-and-a-half years.

The next best home record outside of the Premier League is Chesterfield, who have won 65.5 per cent of their games at the SMH Group Stadium in the same time period. And at the wrong end of the table are Colchester and Carlisle, both with a 27.1 per cent winning rate.

Wrexham’s imperious record at the Racecourse certainly stands out, and they will hope it is sustainable at even higher levels. There will also be hope that away form improves: Parkinson’s side have taken just 13 points from 12 away games this season, the 15th-best record in League One.

But Wrexham have their home comforts again when they face Birmingham, a third-tier match that will attract viewers from around the world. At a rocking Racecourse, a home victory can never be ruled out.