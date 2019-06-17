Arsenal on brink of first summer signing after agreeing terms with Saint Etienne defender

The 18-year-old centre-back has been targeted by the Gunners as Unai Emery looks to strengthen his defence over the summer.

L’Equipe reports on Monday that Saliba has reached a contractual agreement with the Premier League side and could become an Arsenal player very soon.

A five-year deal is said to have been agreed and the London club will now attempt to thrash out terms with Saint Etienne to finalise the transfer.

Arsenal are understood to be willing to send the teenager back on loan to the Ligue 1 club for the 2019/20 campaign after securing his signature.

Read more...

QUIZ! Can you name every Chelsea manager of the Premier League era?

FLOPS 6 club greats who returned as manager... then failed spectacularly