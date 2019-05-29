'Invincibles' defender gives his blessing to Arsenal's €30m centre-back target

The Gunners have been tracking the Saint-Etienne player for a while, according to various reports.

He would cost somewhere in the region of €30 million, and at 18 years old, is seen as a strong option for the future.

In an exculsive interview with AmericanGambler.com, Lauren claimed that Saliba had the makings of a top defender.

"Yes, he looks a very good player," said Lauren.

"Strong, tall, can come out of the back with the ball and an international for France.

"He reads the game very well, which is important for a player at the back; you have to anticipate and he looks very good at just 18, so the future is bright."

Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti has also been linked to Arsenal, but their funds will be severely limited if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

