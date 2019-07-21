Arsenal have beaten Tottenham in the race for William Saliba

Arsenal have won the race to sign Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba, write the Daily Mirror.

The Gunners have been tracking the 18-year-old for several weeks and appeared close to completing a deal earlier this month.

However, a rival bid from north London neighbours Tottenham cast doubt on the youngster's future.

Saliba made his preference known to the Saint-Etienne, though, and he will now seal a switch to the Emirates Stadium after undergoing a medical.

Arsenal will pay £28m to land the centre-back, who will return to Saint-Etienne on loan for the 2019/20 campaign.

The teenager reportedly chose Arsenal because he thinks it will be the best move for his development.

READ MORE

How US soccer rescued Arsenal in the mid-80s – and changed English football

11 world-class players who nearly joined unfashionable Premier League clubs