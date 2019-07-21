Arsenal have beaten Tottenham in the race for William Saliba
By Greg Lea
Arsenal have won the race to sign Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba, write the Daily Mirror.
The Gunners have been tracking the 18-year-old for several weeks and appeared close to completing a deal earlier this month.
However, a rival bid from north London neighbours Tottenham cast doubt on the youngster's future.
Saliba made his preference known to the Saint-Etienne, though, and he will now seal a switch to the Emirates Stadium after undergoing a medical.
Arsenal will pay £28m to land the centre-back, who will return to Saint-Etienne on loan for the 2019/20 campaign.
The teenager reportedly chose Arsenal because he thinks it will be the best move for his development.
READ MORE
How US soccer rescued Arsenal in the mid-80s – and changed English football
11 world-class players who nearly joined unfashionable Premier League clubs
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.