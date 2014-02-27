Williams agrees Ipswich loan from Palace

Williams has not started a Premier League game for Palace this season, with the last of his nine substitute appearances coming against Tottenham in January.

The Wales international joins an Ipswich side looking to get back in the Championship play-off hunt after slipping five points behind sixth-placed Reading due to a winless run of four games.

Williams has made 64 senior appearances for Palace since making his first-team debut against Coventry City in August 2011 and was named the club's young player of the year for his role in getting them promoted back to the top flight last season.

He signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract at Selhurst Park last month, but has made the temporary switch to Portman Road in order to build up his match fitness.

Williams is in line to make his Ipswich debut at home to Birmingham City on Saturday.