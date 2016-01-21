Williams extends Athletic Bilbao deal
Athletic Bilbao have tied young forward Inaki Williams down with a contract extension for the next five and a half years.
Inaki Williams has renewed his contract with Athletic Bilbao, tieing him to the club until the end of the 2020-21 season.
Williams has attracted plenty of interest since his first-team breakthrough in 2014-15, with Manchester City and Liverpool linked with a move, but has agreed to extend his stay at the San Mames.
The 21-year-old's buy-out fee has been set at €50 million.
Williams earned promotion from the B team after scoring 13 goals in 18 Segunda B appearances at the beginning of last season and started the Copa del Rey final defeat to Barcelona.
The Bilbao-born youngster has impressed in his maiden full campaign under Ernesto Valverde, scoring six goals in 15 appearances so far.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.