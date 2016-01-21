Williams extends Athletic Bilbao deal

Inaki Williams has renewed his contract with Athletic Bilbao, tieing him to the club until the end of the 2020-21 season.

Williams has attracted plenty of interest since his first-team breakthrough in 2014-15, with Manchester City and Liverpool linked with a move, but has agreed to extend his stay at the San Mames.

The 21-year-old's buy-out fee has been set at €50 million.

Williams earned promotion from the B team after scoring 13 goals in 18 Segunda B appearances at the beginning of last season and started the Copa del Rey final defeat to Barcelona.

The Bilbao-born youngster has impressed in his maiden full campaign under Ernesto Valverde, scoring six goals in 15 appearances so far.