Williams pledges full support to Monk

Swansea City captain Ashley Williams has voiced his full support for manager Garry Monk, claiming the players have not done enough to defend him.

Monk made a host of changes to his starting line-up for Saturday's Premier League meeting with AFC Bournemouth but had Andre Ayew and a Jonjo Shelvey penalty to thank for securing a draw after the visitors went 2-0 ahead in the first half.

With just one win in nine top-flight games, pressure on the 36-year-old has increased in recent weeks and supporters at the Liberty Stadium made their discontent clear at the final whistle.

Williams refused to comment on Monk's future while away on international duty with Wales but he has now gone public in expressing his support for his boss.

"This is me coming out and backing the manager officially because I don't think we've done that enough," he said to BBC Sport.

"We back him, of course we back him. I thought about it in the week that we haven't really come out enough and said that we back him.

"I don't think we need to for him, because he knows that we back him. We speak to him a lot and he's working as hard as we are, or harder because he understands the situation we're in.

"We're trying to do it for him as well as ourselves. We see how hard he works and see he's coming in for a lot of stick at the minute."

Speaking after the match, Ayew had described Monk as "a great manager" and said the players were ignoring the speculation in the media.

"When you're in a club like Swansea that wants to grow and you don't get the results everybody gets the pressure," said the Ghana international.

"That's normal, but we just want to stay focused on the field and not look at what's happening outside."