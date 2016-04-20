Willian hopes for Chelsea approval for Copa, Olympics

Chelsea attacker Willian hopes the club will allow him to represent Brazil in both the Copa America Centenario and the Rio Olympic Games later this year.

Willian has been a rare bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season for Chelsea, providing 10 goals and nine assists in 44 appearances across all competitions.

Chelsea and the Brazilian Football Confederation are set for talks, in the hope that a compromise can be reached that allows Willian to feature at one of the tournaments.

The Copa America runs from 3-26 June in the United States, while the Olympic football tournament - to be held in Willian's home country - lasts from 3-20 August.

There are fears that Willian could suffer from fatigue if he were to be involved in both events, with the Olympics due to overlap the start of the 2016-17 season, where Chelsea will be led by new manager Antonio Conte.

"Everyone knows my desire to play in both championships," Willian told ESPN Brazil.

"But of course we do not want to fight and put Chelsea in a difficult situation, and I do not want to fight with the Brazil Football Confederation.

"I hope they and Chelsea enter into an agreement."