Wilmots: Lives are worth more than football

Belgium coach Marc Wilmots says the cancelled friendly with Spain must be accepted as "a person's life is worth more than football".

Authorities opted to call off Tuesday's game with Vicente del Bosque's side due to security concerns in the aftermath of the terror attacks in Paris last Friday.

Del Bosque said his squad "were not afraid" prior to flying back to Madrid early on Tuesday but accepted the decision made by the Royal Belgian Football Association.

Though he was disappointed not to see the game go ahead, Wilmots believes the safety of fans and players should always be paramount.

"We're not playing tonight, life goes on," he said outside the team hotel.

"At 11.30 last night, I was told the match was cancelled. Now we leave the hotel, the players return to their clubs - it's as simple as that.

"The decision was made higher up. You have to accept it, whether you want to or not.

"A person's life is worth much more than a football game. There are thousands of games played. One more or less won't make any difference."