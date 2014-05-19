Wilshere eyes World Cup after FA Cup glory

Wilshere stepped up his return from an ankle injury with a cameo appearance as Arsenal overcame Hull City 3-2 in extra-time at Wembley.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who has been battling to regain full fitness after injuring his ankle in England's clash with Denmark on March 5, was an extra-time substitute in a match that saw Arsenal end their nine-year drought without a trophy.

Having claimed his first piece of silverware, Wilshere is now setting his sights on England's training camp in Portugal ahead of next month's World Cup in Brazil.

"I feel ready and sharp for Portugal I am going to enjoy the cup, then enjoy the parade, and then hopefully go on to England," Wilshere said.

"This is my first feeling of winning something and there is no better feeling.

"I have been training for three weeks. I haven't been in the squad because we agreed with the manager that it was right that I got a good base fitness.

"So I have been in the last two squads and I have played 45 minutes altogether. I feel fresh and a good week of training in Portugal will do me good."

England have been drawn alongside Italy, Uruguay and Costa Rica in Group D, with their opening match against Cesare Prandalli's men on June 15.