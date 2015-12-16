Wilshere: It was hard to believe Arsenal had managed to sign Ozil

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has nothing but praise for Mesut Ozil following his fine performances this season and has revealed he could hardly believe it when the club signed the Germany international from Real Madrid.

Ozil moved to the Premier League in September 2013 after he was deemed surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabeu and has since developed into one of Arsenal's undisputed star players.

After attracting criticism last season for a number of indifferent displays, Ozil has been in inspired form in 2015-16 and tops the Premier League assist charts with 13 in 15 games, while also finding the net twice himself.

"I think we knew what sort of player Mesut was. His history as a player and the clubs he has played for, to bring him in to play with us was massive," Wilshere told the Arsenal website.

"I remember watching the TV on transfer deadline day and seeing that Arsenal were interested in Ozil and I almost didn't believe it.

"When he arrived the players were buzzing and the fans were buzzing and I think that gave us all a massive lift.

"I watched him for a few years, he was another player who started off young and went to a big club like Real Madrid.

"I remember watching him a few times and thinking that he really understands football. You can tell he really understands football and to play alongside him is something special."