Wilshere ready to step up preparations

The 21-year-old saw another campaign plagued by injury last term as he made 20 Premier League starts before undergoing minor ankle surgery in May to remove a pin inserted during previous surgery.

However, Wilshere's build-up to the new season is proving much more positive, having featured in three of the matches on the club's recent tour of Asia, and he is pleased with how he is progressing.

"I felt better and better every game. It's difficult with the conditions. You struggle to catch your breath," he told the club's official website.

"The performances have got better every game and the opposition have got harder every game so it's good preparation.

"We've got the Emirates Cup coming up now and then Man City (in Helsinki) and then the season starts so we're going to be flying.

"I'm probably 80% fit. We've got a couple more tests and then we'll be ready."

The England international will hope to feature heavily in this weekend's Emirates Cup, which returns after a year out due to the Olympics, and will see the London club take on Napoli and Galatasaray.

FC Porto will also take part in the annual tournament that is held at Arsenal's 60,432 capacity stadium and brings in over 100,000 people over the course of the two-day event.

Arsenal, who have won the competition three times previously, will open the competition against Serie A side Napoli on Saturday, who may showcase new signing Gonzalo Higuain, a player the former Premier League champions reportedly had an interest in before he moved to Italy from Real Madrid.