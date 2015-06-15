Wilshere wants more goals
Jack Wilshere is targeting more international goals after breaking his duck for England on Sunday.
England midfielder Jack Wilshere is determined to add to his international tally following his brace against Slovenia in Euro 2016 qualifying.
Wilshere opened his account for England with a pair of long-range strikes as Roy Hodgson's men stayed perfect in Group E with a 3-2 win in Slovenia on Sunday.
The 23-year-old had gone 27 matches without an England goal prior to the qualifier in Ljubljana.
"It's a great feeling," Wilshere said. "It's nice to get off the mark.
"Just playing for your country is a fantastic feeling but scoring is even better.
"Hopefully I can get a few more in the future."
Wilshere - back fit after returning from injury towards the back end of Arsenal's 2014-15 campaign - added: "I'm in a strange position where I don't want the season to end. I've just come back.
"I'm playing well but luckily this year it's just a three-week break.
"I'll have a week's rest and then I’ll get back in the gym to maintain my fitness because next season is a big season for me."
