Wimmer backs physical Janssen for Tottenham success

Vincent Janssen has already made his mark at Tottenham, despite just playing one game for the Premier League outfit.

More specifically, he has made his mark on defender Kevin Wimmer.

The centre-half was sporting a black-eye as he wandered the streets of Melbourne with his fellow Tottenham team-mates and the Belgium international revealed Janssen was responsible.

"It happened in training last week," Wimmer explained.

"He got his elbow in - a little accident."

Not that Wimmer is holding any grudges against his new team-mate.

"He's very physical," he said. "He always moves his body very well and he's a strong player and I think he'll be a very good player for us. I first saw him before the Euros when Austria played Holland.

"In that game, I thought he's a very strong player - he convinced me he was very strong. He also shoots very well. I think he'll be a very good man for us and he'll help us a lot for sure."