Wimmer: I'm going to Tottenham

Tottenham appear to have won the race for Kevin Wimmer after the Cologne centre-back said he was heading for White Hart Lane.

Austria international Wimmer has attracted reported interest from Spurs' north London Premier League rivals Arsenal.

However, Wimmer claims he is to join Mauricio Pochettino's side and the move is not dependent on Tottenham playing in next season's UEFA Europa League.

"I am going to Tottenham, it's the next stage in my development," he said.

"I don't mind whether they make the Europa League. I go to Tottenham to go to the next level."

Wimmer has played 32 Bundesliga appearances for a Cologne side that finished 12th this season.