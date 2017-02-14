Winks 'over the moon' after signing Spurs deal

Midfielder Harry Winks is excited about his future at Tottenham after signing a new contract at White Hart Lane until 2022.

The 21-year-old has broken into the first team under Mauricio Pochettino this season and scored his first Premier League goal as Spurs beat West Ham 3-2 in November.

Though primarily used as a substitute, Winks' growing importance to Spurs was underlined by Tuesday's news of his long-term deal.

We are delighted to announce that has signed a new contract with the Club until 2022. February 14, 2017

"I'm delighted, I'm over the moon to sign another contract with the club, commit myself to the future even more and I'm looking forward to the upcoming years," he told Spurs TV.

"I've been for Tottenham since I was six, but I feel like I'm gradually getting into more of an important role in terms of coming off the bench and getting games as well.

"I always say when you're rewarded with a new contract you've got to keep working hard and justify why you got that, so that's my intention now.

"I've got to focus on the pitch now, focus on helping the team get the results and hopefully we can push on in these next few weeks, get maximum points and do really well."