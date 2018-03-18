Winning FA Cup is not important, claims Chelsea coach Conte

Antonio Conte insists winning the FA Cup is "not important" for Chelsea and doubts that success in the competition would make it a good season.

Having claimed the Premier League title last term, Chelsea have been a disappointment this year and failed to lived up to expectations.

While Manchester City charge towards the title, Chelsea are left battling for a Champions League place and are considered outsiders as they trail fourth-placed Tottenham by five points with eight games to go.

Following their elimination from the Champions League, the FA Cup is Chelsea's final hope for silverware this term and they travel to Leicester City on Sunday.

But Conte is not particularly enthused about the prospect of winning the competition when it is compared to the highs of Premier League glory.

"For sure, we have to try to win this competition [the FA Cup]," he told reporters. "But it's not important.

"A lot of times we compare, good season, bad season, if you win something. But you have to know which is our level now.

"I'm very satisfied with my job and the work we're doing. Me, the staff, my players, we're doing a fantastic job.

"Then, if you are able to win something, it's good. But you have to understand — what is your level in this moment?

"Last season every player performed 120 per cent, maybe 130 per cent. Also we lost a lot of players that created a basis for Chelsea for a long time.

"This season has confirmed one thing: that last season we did an incredible achievement.

"Now we are trying to build a basis, fundamentals for this club. For this reason we have a lot of young players, a lack of experience when you play against teams like Barcelona.

"Then if you want to improve, you have to buy great players. I can give my opinion to the club, then the club has to decide how much money to invest. I have to stay in my place."