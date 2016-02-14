Winning goal was a beautiful feeling - Welbeck

Danny Welbeck described the "beautiful feeling" of putting his injury nightmare behind him by scoring Arsenal's winning goal in Sunday's vital 2-1 triumph over Premier League title rivals Leicester City.

Welbeck made his first appearance since April when he replaced Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain late on at Emirates Stadium and he marked the occasion with a headed goal five minutes into stoppage time.

It moved Arsene Wenger's men, who had to come from 1-0 down, to within two points of the leaders and Welbeck was delighted with the outcome against a Leicester side who had Danny Simpson sent off.

"It's important, but the most important thing was to get the three points, get the win and close the gap at the top," he told Sky Sports of his last-gasp goal.

"It has been a roller-coaster for me, a difficult moment, and my family and friends know what I have been through.

"It's a beautiful feeling.

"It's only one goal. I want to be out there playing minutes and staying fit."

Theo Walcott had cancelled out Jamie Vardy's penalty and the former Southampton forward hopes the result proves to be a turning point.

He said: "This man hasn't played for nine months and to get into the mix like that...special players come into the big games.

"That could be massive."