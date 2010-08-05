Winston Reid joins West Ham

The 22-year-old centre-back, who has penned a three-year deal at Upton Park, becomes new manager Avram Grant's fifth close-season signing.

"My dream has been to come and play in the Premier League and I am happy that I am a West Ham player," Reid told the club's website.

"It has been a mad couple of weeks and the last couple of days have been pretty hectic. I'm pretty decent fitness-wise. I had a game last Sunday so I am in pretty good nick."

Reid, who has spent five seasons with Midtjylland, scored the last-gasp equaliser in New Zealand's 1-1 World Cup draw with Slovakia in the group stages in South Africa.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook