Wise up and kill teams off, urges Martinez

Everton boss Roberto Martinez wants his side to become more ruthless in the Premier League and focus on game management when they take the lead.

The Toffees have drawn their last three league outings ahead of Saturday's clash with leaders Leicester City at Goodison Park, failing to build on going ahead in two of those, most notably when Everton were 2-0 and then 3-2 up at AFC Bournemouth before being held 3-3

Martinez cut a frustrated figure again last weekend when his team spurned a host of first-half chances against Norwich City, who duly took advantage of that profligacy to earn a share of the spoils in a 1-1 encounter.

"We are disappointed with the amount of points we have dropped in the last three games," said the Everton manager.

"Some of our attacking play we've done in front of the opposing goal has been exceptional. And now is a period we need the support of our fans and the support of everyone at the club to try to develop a bit of a know-how and knowing how to manage that outstanding attacking play that we have shown in order to be reflected in scorelines. And that's what we have to do for the rest of the season.

"Remember, we're a really good mixture, but we've got a lot of young players and we need to get through a period where we learn and know what’s needed.

"One thing is becoming a real force of being able to break teams down and take the main role of the game and getting on the ball and being really dominant.

"The other aspect is managing the game and moments that you have to get through without being punished."