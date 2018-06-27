'Without words', 'Schadenfreude' – World's media reacts to Germany's shock exit
The world's media reacted to Germany's shock exit in Russia, and not all were upset by the departure of Joachim Low's side.
Bild went back to the 2014 World Cup to react to Germany's shock exit in Russia, while British media enjoyed the upset.
Joachim Low's defending champions suffered a 2-0 loss to South Korea Wednesday to stunningly finish bottom of Group F, from which Sweden and Mexico progressed.
But as The Sun enjoyed the shock – using 'Schadenfreude' on their front page – Bild channeled 2014 and happier times.
The German newspaper went with the headline 'Without words', as they did after Low's team humiliated Brazil 7-1 in the 2014 semi-finals.
Fox Sports Brasil, meanwhile, also enjoyed Germany's departure.
Links: unsere Seite 1 nach dem 7:1 2014.Rechts: unsere Seite 1 nach dem WM-Aus 2018. June 27, 2018
Tomorrow's front page: Germany are OUT of the World Cup June 27, 2018
AHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAJune 27, 2018
Unsere Seite 1 nach dem deutschen WM-Aus. June 27, 2018
