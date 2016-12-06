Witsel casts doubt on January Juventus switch

Zenit star Axel Witsel has cast doubt on his chances of joining Juventus in the next transfer window.

Belgium international Witsel had looked poised to join the Serie A champions in August but the move ultimately fell through after Zenit head coach Mircea Lucescu refused to sanction a sale.

Witsel stated last month that he fully expected to move to Turin in 2017, but he has suggested that the five-time Russian champions could veto his departure in January.

"For now, I'm here and I'm playing for Zenit. I don't know if I'll leave the club in January," the 27-year-old told TASS.

"It's not my decision, but Zenit's.

"In the summer I could have gone to Juventus but coach Lucescu didn't authorise the transfer. It wasn't a good feeling but I went back to work as normal once I was back in St. Petersburg."

Witsel has won one Premier League title, one Russian Cup and two Russian Super Cups since joining Zenit from Benfica in 2012.