Witsel wants Zenit exit
After a move prior to this season never materialised, Axel Witsel is keen to leave Zenit following Euro 2016.
Belgium international Axel Witsel wants to leave Zenit at the end of the 2015-16 campaign.
The midfielder was heavily linked with a move away from the club ahead of this season, with AC Milan, Juventus and Tottenham believed to be among his admirers, but a transfer never materialised.
The 27-year-old is confident he will be on the move after Euro 2016, though, and expects Zenit to allow him to leave for a relatively low fee.
"I still have a contract for one more year come June and the club know how I feel. I would like to play in a bigger league," Witsel told La Derniere Heure.
"I cannot say that I will 100 per cent leave, but we have not held talks over a new deal and my intention is to leave this summer. I want to focus on finishing the season on a high, then there's the Euros and then we will see what happens.
"I spoke to a number of clubs last summer, but it was not about money for Zenit. They wanted to keep me because of the Champions League and there was no time to sign a replacement.
"When a player has just one year left on his contract, a club cannot demand too much money. I don't think Zenit will be asking €40million for me.
"We will see. I have never worried about a transfer and won't do so now."
