Wolfsburg complete Bruma signing

Wolfsburg have completed the signing of Dutch international defender Jeffrey Bruma from PSV.

The former Chelsea man has signed a deal to keep him at the Volkswagen Arena until 2021, having brought a three-year stint in his native Netherlands to a close.

Bruma has played in the Bundesliga previously with Hamburg, during a loan spell, and Wolfsburg are delighted with their new man.

"We are very pleased that Jeffrey has decided to join VfLWolfsburg," said sporting director Klaus Allofs to the club's official website.

"He brings the self-confidence of winning championships to us. He also knows the Bundesliga from his time at Hamburg and already has international experience.

"We are confident that he will quickly become an important cornerstone in our squad."

And head coach Dieter Hecking shared his satisfaction at securing the services of a two-time Eredivisie winner.

"We get a defender of international class, which we could see in the duels against Eindhoven in the last Champions League campaign," he added.

"Nevertheless, we believe that Jeffrey can boost his development again at VfL.

"We still do not believe he has fulfilled his potential."