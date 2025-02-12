Players who moved in January 2025

It is often said that January is a difficult time to conduct transfer business.

But for some clubs, strengthening in the winter window is a necessity.

Be it due to an injury crisis or simply to add some quality after a disappointing run in the first half of the campaign, additions at this time of year can make or break a season.

Here, a look at some of the high-profile players who moved in the January 2025 window...

Galeno (Porto to Al-Ahli)

Galeno in action for Porto against Olympiacos in January 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most expensive transfers of the January window came late in the month as Galeno left Porto to sign for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli in a deal reportedly worth €50 million.

The Brazilian winger, who made his international debut in March 2024, made little impact in a previous period at Porto between 2017 and 2019 and returned to the Dragons in 2022 after a successful spell at Braga.

Kyle Walker (Manchester City to AC Milan)

Kyle Walker in action for AC Milan against Roma in the Coppa Italia in February 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After seven-and-a-half seasons at Manchester City and an array of silverware with the Sky Blues, Kyle Walker surprisingly opted to leave in January.

Criticised for his poor performances with City this term, the right-back sought an exit six months before the end of his contract and moved to AC Milan on a free transfer, with the move potentially becoming permanent in the summer.

Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund to Aston Villa)

Donyell Malen in action for Aston Villa against Wolves in February 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sold by Arsenal to PSV as a youth player in 2017, Donyell Malen has returned to England with Aston Villa.

The Dutch winger joined Villa from Borussia Dortmund for a reported £21 million plus add-ons. Meanwhile, Villa sold their former player Jaden Philogene to Ipswich Town for a similar fee after the attacker had spent just six months back at the Birmingham club.

Luiz Henrique (Botafogo to Zenit St Petersburg)

Luiz Henrique celebrates after scoring for Botafogo against Atletico Mineiro in the Copa Libertadores final in November 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luiz Henrique has been tipped for a big transfer ever since helping Botafogo win a first-ever Copa Libertadores in November.

The former Real Betis winger, who made his international debut last year for Brazil, joined Zenit Saint Petersburg in a deal worth around £27.9 million, which sees Artur move in the opposite direction and Wendel to follow.

Abdukodir Khusanov (Lens to Manchester City)

Abdukodir Khusanov in action for Manchester City against Chelsea in January 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City sought to ease their defensive struggles by signing centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov in January.

The 20-year-old arrived from French side Lens in a fee worth around £33.7 million (€40m) and became the first Uzbek to play in the Premier League when he made his debut against Chelsea on January 25th.

Vitor Reis (Palmeiras to Manchester City)

Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis holds off Botafogo's Luiz Henrique in a Copa Libertadores game in August 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A day after signing Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens, Manchester City brought in another centre-back as Vitor Reis arrived in a £29.6 million deal.

The Palmeiras defender signed a four-and-a-half year contract and at 19 years of age, he becomes the most expensive teenager in Manchester City's history.

Elye Wahi (Marseille to Eintracht Frankfurt)

Elye Wahi in action for Marseille against Saint-Etienne in December 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eintracht Frankfurt lost forward Omar Marmoush to Manchester City in January but moved quickly to replace the Egyptian attacker.

Elye Wahi was snapped up from Marseille in a deal reportedly worth €26 million after just six months at the Stade Vélodrome.

Patrick Dorgu (Lecce to Manchester United)

Patrick Dorgu poses with a Manchester United shirt ahead of the Premier League game against Crystal Palace after signing from Lecce. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Danish left-back Patrick Dorgu became the first signing of Rubén Amorim's Manchester United tenure after moving from Lecce to Old Trafford on February 2nd.

Dorgu, who can also operate as a wing-back, joined United in a deal reportedly worth £25 million on a five-and-a-half-year contract running until 2030, with the option of one additional season.

Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord to AC Milan)

Santiago Gimenez applauds the AC Milan fans after a 3-1 win over Roma in the Coppa Italia in February 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Santiago Giménez scored 65 goals in 105 games for Feyenoord and the Mexican forward helped the Rotterdam club win the Eredivisie in 2022/23.

Giménez left Feyenoord to sign for AC Milan on deadline day in a deal reportedly worth €32 million, which was the most money spent by an Italian club in the January transfer window.

Xavi Simons (Paris Saint-Germain to RB Leipzig)

Xavi Simons in action for RB Leipzig against Union Berlin in February 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once a wonderkid at Barcelona's La Masia academy, Xavi Simons joined Paris Saint-Germain as a youth player but never made his mark at the Parc des Princes.

Simons spent a season at PSV and after a year and a half on loan at RB Leipzig, the Bundesliga club made the move permanent for a €50 million fee in January, plus a whopping €31m in potential add-ons.

Nico González (Porto to Manchester City)

Nico Gonzalez in action for Porto against Olympiacos in January 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Missing Rodri for the rest of the season due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered by the Ballon d'Or winner in September, Manchester City moved to sign a replacement in January.

Former Barcelona midfielder Nico González joined from Porto in a deal reportedly worth £50 million on deadline day, taking City's January spending to over £180m.

Mathys Tel (Bayern Munich to Tottenham)

Mathys Tel applauds the Bayern Munich fans after he is substituted in a game against Slovan Bratislava in January 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham were eager to sign a new forward amid a severe injury crisis and the Lilywhites wrapped up a loan move for Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel on deadline day.

Tel had been strongly linked to Manchester United, but opted for Spurs after a lengthy conversation with manager Ange Postecoglou. The 19-year-old has joined on loan, but Postecoglou has claimed he expects the deal to be made permanent in the summer for a reported £50 million. Spurs also signed defender Kevin Danso from Lens and goalkeeper Antonín Kinský from Slavia Prague in January.

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United to Aston Villa)

Marcus Rashford is presented as an Aston Villa player in February 2025 after his loan move from Manchester United. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Out of sorts and out of favour at Manchester United for some time, Marcus Rashford spoke recently of the need for a new challenge.

The England forward had been expected to move abroad in January, but joined Aston Villa instead on a six-month loan deal late in the winter window. It has been reported that the transfer could be made permanent in the summer.

Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt to Manchester City)

Omar Marmoush in action for Manchester City against Chelsea in January 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a dramatic dip in form towards the end of last year, Manchester City spent big in the January window and Omar Marmoush was the most expensive of four big signings for the Sky Blues.

Marmoush signed from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported fee of £59 million on January 23rd and made his City debut two days later in a 3-1 win over Chelsea.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli to Paris Saint-Germain)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia warms up ahead of a game for Paris Saint-Germain against Stade de Reims in January 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A big favourite at Napoli where he was instrumental in the club's Serie A title triumph in 2022/23, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia left the Blues to sign for Paris Saint-Germain in January.

The Georgian attacker swapped Naples for Paris in a deal reportedly worth €70 million, plus an additional €10m in add-ons. He made his debut against Stade de Reims on January 25th, setting up Ousmane Dembélé for PSG's goal in a 1-1 draw.

Jhon Durán (Aston Villa to Al-Nassr)

Jhon Duran in action for Al-Nassr against Al-Wasl on his debut for the Saudi Pro League side in February 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the Premier League dominated the January transfer window overall, the most expensive deal of the month was for a player leaving one of England's top clubs.

Colombia forward Jhon Durán was sold by Aston Villa to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in a deal worth around £64 million, plus add-ons. The 21-year-old made his debut against Al-Wasl on February 3rd.